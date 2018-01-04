Watch Live
Filed Under:Colorado State Patrol, Denver Police, Local TV, Shooting Investigation, State Capitol

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are investigating a gunfight that broke out near the State Capitol Thursday afternoon.

colfax shots fired 10pkg transfer frame 0 Shots Fired Near Capitol Building; Witnesses Help Police Catch Suspect

State Rep. Dan Pabon was among those caught in the middle of the shootout.

colfax shots fired 10pkg transfer frame 480 Shots Fired Near Capitol Building; Witnesses Help Police Catch Suspect

State Rep. Dan Pabon filling out a police report. (credit: CBS)

“It all happened so quickly, but it was so many gunshots,” Pabon said. “We took cover immediately got down under our car and waited for the gun fight to end and then the suspects fled.”

colfax shots fired 10pkg transfer frame 99 Shots Fired Near Capitol Building; Witnesses Help Police Catch Suspect

Police responded to the shots fired call near Colfax Avenue and Sherman Street, an area  often packed with people.

colfax shots fired 10pkg transfer frame 130 Shots Fired Near Capitol Building; Witnesses Help Police Catch Suspect

Nick Krueger, an intern at the capitol, got a close up look at the suspects.

“I saw two guys running toward this side of the street at least one of them pulled out a pistol,” he said.

colfax shots fired 10pkg transfer frame 420 Shots Fired Near Capitol Building; Witnesses Help Police Catch Suspect

First time visitor to Denver, Curt Schulz was touring the Capitol when he walked right into trouble.

“I parked a couple of blocks up and was just walking around I have never been here,” he said. “I just saw that they were firing shots across the street at the guy while he was in the lawn,” Schulz said.

colfax shots fired 10pkg transfer frame 1661 Shots Fired Near Capitol Building; Witnesses Help Police Catch Suspect

At least one suspect was spotted trying to flee on an RTD bus; witnesses pointed him out to police and quickly ended his escape.

“He’s over in handcuffs over there. He apparently did the shooting, but no one got hurt thank God,” one witness said.

