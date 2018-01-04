By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are investigating a gunfight that broke out near the State Capitol Thursday afternoon.

State Rep. Dan Pabon was among those caught in the middle of the shootout.

“It all happened so quickly, but it was so many gunshots,” Pabon said. “We took cover immediately got down under our car and waited for the gun fight to end and then the suspects fled.”

Police responded to the shots fired call near Colfax Avenue and Sherman Street, an area often packed with people.

Nick Krueger, an intern at the capitol, got a close up look at the suspects.

“I saw two guys running toward this side of the street at least one of them pulled out a pistol,” he said.

First time visitor to Denver, Curt Schulz was touring the Capitol when he walked right into trouble.

“I parked a couple of blocks up and was just walking around I have never been here,” he said. “I just saw that they were firing shots across the street at the guy while he was in the lawn,” Schulz said.

At least one suspect was spotted trying to flee on an RTD bus; witnesses pointed him out to police and quickly ended his escape.

“He’s over in handcuffs over there. He apparently did the shooting, but no one got hurt thank God,” one witness said.

