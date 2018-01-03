DU PIONEERS CONTEST: Enter for the chance to win tickets to a University of Denver Gymnastics meet! (Enter To Win)
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman suspected of murdering her newborn was arrested after a lifeless infant was reported to be in her backyard.

Deputies rushed to the home in the 500 block of Longfellow Lane in Highlands Ranch about 9:48 p.m. on Tuesday. They had received reports of a lifeless infant in the backyard with an umbilical cord still attached.

Deputies arrested Camille Wasinger-Konrad, 23 on suspicion of murdering her newborn baby. She remains in custody at the Douglas County Detention Center on a no-bond hold.

camille wasinger konrad1 Woman Arrested, Lifeless Infant Found In Backyard With Umbilical Cord Attached

Camille Wasinger-Konrad (credit: Douglas County)

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Douglas County Coroner’s Office.

