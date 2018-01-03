DU PIONEERS CONTEST: Enter for the chance to win tickets to a University of Denver Gymnastics meet! (Enter To Win)
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver International Airport is warning travelers that a major winter storm may delay flights to and from the East Coast.

The National Weather Service said the storm is expected to bring snow, ice, rain, strong winds and tidal flooding to coastal locations from the southeast to New England Wednesday and Thursday.

“Hazardous travel is likely,” the NWS said on Twitter.

Officials at DIA urged travelers to check with their airline for the latest information about flight delays.

You can also search for flight information on the airport’s website.

