VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Six more affordable townhomes will soon be available in Vail.

Construction started on the new Chamonix Vail community last year.

The 32 townhomes are in prime location right off Interstate 70.

The six available unites are either two or three bedrooms selling for $499,000 and $599,000 respectively.

The units will first be offered to people who entered an earlier lottery, but if the units don’t sell that lottery will open to the general public.

The townhomes will be ready by April.

