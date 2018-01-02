ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Aspen wants to store water because of climate change.
According to the Aspen Times, the city says it needs to store 8,500 acre feet of water to confront climate change. A recent study shows the city will need to set aside that water by 2065.
The report states that Aspen anticipates much less water coming from Castle and Maroon Creeks in the coming years. Those creeks are main sources of water for Aspen.
The city hasn’t announced official plans to save that water but is considering dams and reservoirs on those waterways.