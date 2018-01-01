By Rick Sallinger

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– At the University of Wyoming pictures of Matthew Riehl were sent out in November along with a photo of his car.

It was part of an email warning that he had been posting “rambling, nonsensical messages” online and was “no friend of the law school.”

Chad Baldwin, a spokesman for the University told CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger, “People at the college had some concern because of the level of rage that was directed at their way.”

He said the campus police looked into the matter and contacted law enforcement authorities in Colorado. Besides ranting on social media Riehl had also been posting on YouTube.

“Matthew Riehl and I am running for Libertarian candidate for Sheriff of Douglas County, Colorado”

Wearing an Iraqi Freedom Veteran hat, in that video he called “Fire Sheriff Spurlock.”

The sheriff expressed recognition of Riehl in a brief comment at a news conference Sunday, “We are familiar with him and will release more information once we have positively identified him.”

Riehl attended Phillips Academy Prep School in Andover Massachusetts. Later, he would set up a law practice in Rawlins.

He also posted videos of Colorado police with biting commentaries, “Nazi-style SS guard Lone Tree Colorado.”

His family’s address is listed in Lone Tree although Riehl was living at the Copper Canyon Apartments along County Line Road with a Littleton mailing address.

Riehl’s facebook page shows him doing firearms training at a range in Colorado Springs.

A release stated from Robert Butler of Kanaz Tactical Group states, “Mr. Riehl’s demeanor during the training sessions was not alarming, he interacted well with other students and seemed proud of his military career. Mr. Riehl provided his own firearms during the training sessions.”

In another YouTube video Riehl wished holiday greetings, “Just having a good time, Colorado and we are going to fire all these bums next year, take care, bye.”

All of which gave few clues of what would come next.

