By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos have made several changes to their offensive coaching staff by firing offensive line coach Jeff Davidson, assistant head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville and wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert.

Studesville was the Broncos longest tenured assistant coach and served as the interim head coach in 2010 after the Broncos fired Josh McDaniels.

Tolbert had been with the Broncos since 2011. Davidson was selected by the Broncos in the 5th round of the 1990 NFL Draft. He was with the Broncos from 1990-1993 and returned as the offensive line coach at the beginning of this season. Davidson had ties to former offensive coordinator Mike McCoy who was fired during the 2017 season.

The Broncos also let go special teams coordinator Brock Olivo and outside linebackers coach Fred Pagac.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

