DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences after the death of a deputy in Douglas County.
The deceased deputy has been identified as Zack Parrish. He is survived by his wife and two ‘very young’ children.
Parrish was among five deputies and two civilians who were shot at the Copper Canyon Apartments. The apartments are located near County Line Road between Colorado Boulevard and University Boulevard.
The deputies were responding to a noise disturbance at the apartment complex.
The other victims of the shooting are expected to survive.
To donate to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Fallen Officer Fund, click here.