ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Authorities are warning Englewood residents after a juvenile detainee jumped a fence and ran from a youth service center late Sunday afternoon.
Sixteen-year-old Michael Wade ran from the Marvin W. Foote facility at 13500 East Fremont Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday. He was last seen running northwest from the facility.
The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says Wade was only wearing a white T-shirt and black sweat pants when he escaped. The agency is concerned Wade may seek shelter or warmer clothing, and warned residents to be aware of activity in garages, sheds, and other outbuildings.
Wade, according to ACSO, should not be approached. Any suspicious activity in the area should be reported to police immediately.
Wade is described as a black male, about 5-foot-10, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.