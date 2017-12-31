DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A code red alert has been issued in Douglas County after a report of an officer down.
The situation is happening on or near County Line Road between Colorado Boulevard and University Boulevard.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says an officer was reported down in the area.
Authorities are asking everyone in the area to take shelter and avoid windows and exterior walls.
C-470 is shut down from Quebec Street to University and County Line Rd is closed from Colorado Blvd to University Boulevard.