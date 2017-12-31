Watch Live
  • Live News KCNC-CBS4 Morning News
    06:00 AM - 08:00 AM
Filed Under:County Line Road, Douglas County, Douglas County Sheriff, Officer-Involved Shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A code red alert has been issued in Douglas County after a report of an officer down.

The situation is happening on or near County Line Road between Colorado Boulevard and University Boulevard.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says an officer was reported down in the area.

Authorities are asking everyone in the area to take shelter and avoid windows and exterior walls.

C-470 is shut down from Quebec Street to University and County Line Rd is closed from Colorado Blvd to University Boulevard.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch