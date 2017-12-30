Filed Under:University of Denver, University of South Dakota, Vermillion

VERMILLION, S. Dakota (CBS4) — The University of Denver men’s basketball team dropped its Summit League opener Saturday afternoon to the South Dakota Coyotes.

DU led 17-16 in the first half but fell behind by 12 at halftime and never recovered.

The Pioneers cut the Coyote’s lead to nine when Daniel Amigo’s offensive rebound and put-back made it 51-42, but it was the only time South Dakota let its advantage dip below double figures in the second half.

Amigo led Denver (6-9) with 17 points. Jake Pemberton added 14.

Last year’s Summit League Newcomer of the Year Matt Mooney turned in a game-high 20 points for USD (13-4).

