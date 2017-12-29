Wolf Sanctuary's Move Leaves New Neighbors HowlingAfter dealing with wildfires, flooding, and a challenging location for its goals, the W.O.L.F. Sanctuary in Larimer County is hoping to move locations.

Evans Man Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Girl For YearsA 35-year-old man from Evans could spend the rest of his life behind bars after a judge found him guilty of sexually assaulting a child for almost three years.

45 Million Gallons Of Propane Recalled Due To Lack Of OdorMore than 45 million gallons of propane distributed in a five-state region is being recalled because insufficient odor may keep leaks from being detected.