CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Authorities are investigating the death of a Loveland Ski Area employee.
The ski area says it was a “tragic event” but haven’t released any other details about what happened on Thursday morning.
Family has identified the victim on social media as Adam Lee. He was 41 years old.
His wife says that others working with Lee at the time say he became stuck in the magic carpet while making repairs. He leaves behind a wife and children.
He worked in the maintenance department at the ski area.
The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office and OSHA are investigating his death.