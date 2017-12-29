Watch Live
  • Live News KCNC-CBS4 News at 6 p.m.
    06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Filed Under:Adam Lee, Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Loveland Ski Area, OSHA

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Authorities are investigating the death of a Loveland Ski Area employee.

The ski area says it was a “tragic event” but haven’t released any other details about what happened on Thursday morning.

adam lee Loveland Ski Area Employee Death Investigated

Adam Lee (credit: Facebook)

Family has identified the victim on social media as Adam Lee. He was 41 years old.

His wife says that others working with Lee at the time say he became stuck in the magic carpet while making repairs. He leaves behind a wife and children.

He worked in the maintenance department at the ski area.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office and OSHA are investigating his death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch