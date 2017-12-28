Watch Live
Cameron Schumacher, Denver Animal Protection, Denver Animal Shelter, Dog, Rex

DENVER (CBS4)– A dog fitted with a special wheeled prosthetic cart thanks to the generosity of donors is getting around just fine.

Rex first showed up at Denver Animal Protection with underdeveloped front legs.

Donors from the community gave the $500 needed to help Rex get around.

The family who adopted Rex says he’s settling in with their other dogs.

“He has no idea he’s different and he doesn’t act like it,” said Cameron Schumacher. “Now you find out that they are secret best friends and you come out of the room and they are cuddling in the sun.”

The cart took about a month to design and build.

