WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Wheat Ridge are searching for a bank robber who jumped over the teller counter to get the money.
The suspect robbed the Bank of the West located at 7575 W. 44th Avenue in Wheat Ridge about 5:19 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say he vaulted the teller counter and verbally demanded money before running away.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 with a thin build, black and gray hair that is thinning on top, about 30 to 50 years old. He was wearing a blue jacket with a gray ski mask, red gloves and sunglasses.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the picture is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.