Filed Under:Bank Of The West, Bank Robber, Crime Stoppers, West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Wheat Ridge are searching for a bank robber who jumped over the teller counter to get the money.

The suspect robbed the Bank of the West located at 7575 W. 44th Avenue in Wheat Ridge about 5:19 p.m. Tuesday.

wheat ridge robber Bank Robber Jumps Over Teller Counter To Get Money

(credit: Wheat Ridge Police)

Police say he vaulted the teller counter and verbally demanded money before running away.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 with a thin build, black and gray hair that is thinning on top, about 30 to 50 years old. He was wearing a blue jacket with a gray ski mask, red gloves and sunglasses.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the picture is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch