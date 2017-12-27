By Rick Sallinger

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Georgetown Loop is back on track. It was running a few hours late on Wednesday, but much steadier than the day before.

Stephanie Butler was recording when the lead car went off the tracks.

In the video, passengers are heard screaming and seen jostling to keep from falling over. No one was seriously hurt.

Mya Jessen was one of the passengers on board.

“All of us flew from one side to the other. Windows broke out. Kids were screaming,” Jessen said.

The derailed car came to a rest and tilted to the side about 400 yards from the Georgetown station.

“We don’t know what caused we know it’s not the rail,” said Tom Hill, a spokesman for the Georgetown Loop Railroad. “We are inspecting the car to find out what caused it.”

That car that derailed was removed from the tracks as passengers waited patiently for the schedule to resume.

Fortunately, the incident did not occur on the high trestle where the results could’ve been catastrophic. Railroad officials insist that would have been very unlikely.

