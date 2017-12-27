CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
By Rick Sallinger

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Georgetown Loop is back on track. It was running a few hours late on Wednesday, but much steadier than the day before.

georgetown loop derailment 6pkg transfer frame 686 Railroad Loop Resumes After Car Topples Over With Passengers Inside

(credit: Stephanie Butler)

Stephanie Butler was recording when the lead car went off the tracks.

georgetown loop derailment 6pkg transfer frame 596 Railroad Loop Resumes After Car Topples Over With Passengers Inside

(credit: Stephanie Butler)

In the video, passengers are heard screaming and seen jostling to keep from falling over. No one was seriously hurt.

Mya Jessen was one of the passengers on board.

georgetown loop derailment 6pkg transfer frame 758 Railroad Loop Resumes After Car Topples Over With Passengers Inside

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger interviews Mya Jessen. (credit: CBS)

“All of us flew from one side to the other. Windows broke out. Kids were screaming,” Jessen said.

The derailed car came to a rest and tilted to the side about 400 yards from the Georgetown station.

georgetown loop derailment 6pkg transfer frame 1058 Railroad Loop Resumes After Car Topples Over With Passengers Inside

(credit: Mya Jessen)

“We don’t know what caused we know it’s not the rail,” said Tom Hill, a spokesman for the Georgetown Loop Railroad. “We are inspecting the car to find out what caused it.”

georgetown loop derailment 6pkg transfer frame 1532 Railroad Loop Resumes After Car Topples Over With Passengers Inside

(credit: CBS)

That car that derailed was removed from the tracks as passengers waited patiently for the schedule to resume.

georgetown loop derailment 6pkg transfer frame 1749 Railroad Loop Resumes After Car Topples Over With Passengers Inside

(credit: CBS)

Fortunately, the incident did not occur on the high trestle where the results could’ve been catastrophic. Railroad officials insist that would have been very unlikely.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

