Wrong-Way Driver On I-70 Kills 3 On ChristmasThree people died after an 86-year-old man drove the wrong way on Interstate 70 and crashed head-on into another vehicle on Christmas.

Mother Of Teen Grateful Her Daughter Did Not Die AloneThe mother of a teenager who died after being hit by two cars last week is reaching out to thank the strangers who stopped to help.

Possible Head-On Collision On I-70 Kills 3A possible head-on collision between two vehicles in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 may have killed more than one person Monday evening, according to state patrol spokesman.