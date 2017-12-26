CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Three people died after an 86-year-old man drove the wrong way on Interstate 70 and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

The crash happened on eastbound I-70 near Tower Road in Aurora at about 7:15 p.m. on Christmas.

i 70 aurora wreck 2 Wrong Way Driver On I 70 Kills 3 On Christmas

(credit: CBS4)

An 86-year-old man from Wheat Ridge was driving westbound on the eastbound side of the highway, according to Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol. It’s not clear why or or how he ended up driving the wrong way on the highway.

He died in the crash, along with a woman who was with him in the Dodge Caravan, Trooper Lewis confirmed. The CSP did not have any other information about the woman.

The Caravan crashed head-on into a Dodge pickup.

i 70 aurora wreck Wrong Way Driver On I 70 Kills 3 On Christmas

(credit: CBS4)

A 24-year-old man from Strasburg was driving the truck. He was taken to University Hospital and with serious injuries, Lewis said.

A 24-year-old woman who was with him in the truck was killed. She was also from Strasburg, Lewis confirmed.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The crash shut down the eastbound lanes at Tower for several hours.

 

