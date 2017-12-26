DENVER (CBS4) – Police are sharing security photos and asking for the public’s help in locating four bank robbers, including one who struck a Denver establishment Tuesday.

A news release from the Denver office of the Federal Bureau of Investigators describes the robber as a white male, 20 to 30 years old, about 5-foot-7 with a thin build, with facial hair and possibly a bandaged right hand. He was wearing a dark colored zip-up hoodie, dark pants, and light-colored beanie on his head.

He robbed the JP Morgan Chase Bank located at 1038 East 6th Avenue at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

He approached the teller, demanded money, and fled on foot.

The Denver Police Department is assisting the investigation.

Two other metro area banks were robbed December 22nd.

The US Bank at 8401 East Belleview Avenue in Denver was hit at 2:31 p.m. That suspect is a 40- to 50-year-old white male, approximately 5-foot-10 with a grey mustache and medium build. He was wearing a blue and black hooded jacket, dark sunglasses, black gloves, light colored pants, and dark shoes.

At 5:34 p.m., the TCF Bank at 1710 South Havana Street in Aurora was robbed by two men. They are described as black males in their 20s, about six feet in height and weighing 170 pounds, both with thin builds. They were both masked and armed.

Citizens who information on these — or any — bank robberies are asked to contact the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at (303) 629-7171, or Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn up to five thousand dollars ($5,000).