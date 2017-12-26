CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
Filed Under:Aurora Police Department, Denver Police Department, FBI, JP Morgan Chase Bank, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, TCF Bank, US Bank

DENVER (CBS4) – Police are sharing security photos and asking for the public’s help in locating four bank robbers, including one who struck a Denver establishment Tuesday.

A news release from the Denver office of the Federal Bureau of Investigators describes the robber as a white male, 20 to 30 years old, about 5-foot-7 with a thin build, with facial hair and possibly a bandaged right hand. He was wearing a dark colored zip-up hoodie, dark pants, and light-colored beanie on his head.

denver bank robbery 3 FBI Hunting For Suspects In Three Bank Robberies

(credit: FBI)

He robbed the JP Morgan Chase Bank located at 1038 East 6th Avenue at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

He approached the teller, demanded money, and fled on foot.

denver bank robbery 2 FBI Hunting For Suspects In Three Bank Robberies

(credit: FBI)

The Denver Police Department is assisting the investigation.

Two other metro area banks were robbed December 22nd.

The US Bank at 8401 East Belleview Avenue in Denver was hit at 2:31 p.m. That suspect is a 40- to 50-year-old white male, approximately 5-foot-10 with a grey mustache and medium build. He was wearing a blue and black hooded jacket, dark sunglasses, black gloves, light colored pants, and dark shoes.

belleview bank robbery 1 1 FBI Hunting For Suspects In Three Bank Robberies

US Bank robber (credit: FBI)

At 5:34 p.m., the TCF Bank at 1710 South Havana Street in Aurora was robbed by two men. They are described as black males in their 20s, about six feet in height and weighing 170 pounds, both with thin builds. They were both masked and armed.

aurora bank robbers side by side FBI Hunting For Suspects In Three Bank Robberies

TCF Bank robbers (credit: FBI)

Citizens who information on these — or any — bank robberies are asked to contact the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at (303) 629-7171, or Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).  Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn up to five thousand dollars ($5,000).

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch