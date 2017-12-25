By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4) — The menorahs are down and the dreidels stopped spinning, but their holiday spirit burns beyond eight days.

“The Jewish community, we’re not really doing anything today. Why not use this opportunity to do good and give back to the community?” said Susan Chayet of JEWISHcolorado.

While Christians indulge in family and faith, hundreds of Jewish volunteers spent their 25th upholding a belief of their own.

“It’s a value of ours called Tikkun Olam, which means repair the world. It aligns perfectly with Judaism because it allows us to actually do it and not just talk about it,” said Chayet.

From making care bags for the homeless to icing cookies for cops, the Christmas Mitzvah Project gives an unclaimed holiday purpose. Volunteers of all ages donated their time at hospitals and senior care centers around the Denver metro area.

Yvonne Davis, a regular Christmas Mitzvah Project volunteer, spent her day sorting through toys at the Ronald McDonald House in Denver. It benefits the families who stay there and the people who take care of them.

“It’s so important that people who work in these organizations get to be with their families. We fill in those holes where they may not have somebody there and help out in any way we can,” said Davis.

Younger volunteers gave back at the Denver Jewish Day School. They sewed blankets, prepared food for the hungry, and prepared toy bags for shelter animals.

So for those wondering, “What do Jewish people do on Christmas?”

Chayet says, “We’re not just going for Chinese food and movies! We’re in the community trying to give back and help other people.”

