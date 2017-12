Mother Of Teen Grateful Her Daughter Did Not Die AloneThe mother of a teenager who died after being hit by two cars last week is reaching out to thank the strangers who stopped to help.

Mountain Commuters Treated To Fresh Powder And Clear HighwayChristmas Day made for a winter wonderland along Interstate 70 that drivers enjoyed as they made their way throughout the High Country.

Volunteers Bring Their Gifts To Denver's HomelessBusinesses, churches and families all came together to help the homeless in Denver on Christmas day.