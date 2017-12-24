DENVER (CBS4) – A dental company gifted some residents along the Front Range with free dental work.
All Comfort Dental offices performed basic dental care including cleanings, filling and extractions for thousands of people on Saturday.
“I think it’s wonderful as far as customer service and giving back to the community. It’s probably one of the best giving back programs I can think of where you have a multitude of people in the state of Colorado,” said Otis Redwine.
Comfort Dental served about 4,000 patients across the country totaling about $1.5 million in services.
About 1,300 staff members volunteered for the events.