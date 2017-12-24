Filed Under:Comfort Dental, Dental Work, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – A dental company gifted some residents along the Front Range with free dental work.

free dental care 5vo transfer frame 0 Thousands Receive Free Dental Work For Holidays

(credit: CBS)

All Comfort Dental offices performed basic dental care including cleanings, filling and extractions for thousands of people on Saturday.

“I think it’s wonderful as far as customer service and giving back to the community. It’s probably one of the best giving back programs I can think of where you have a multitude of people in the state of Colorado,” said Otis Redwine.

free dental care 5vo transfer frame 230 Thousands Receive Free Dental Work For Holidays

(credit: CBS)

Comfort Dental served about 4,000 patients across the country totaling about $1.5 million in services.

About 1,300 staff members volunteered for the events.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch