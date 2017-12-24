Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police, El Paso County, El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Prospectors, Rich Fretterd

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A former reality TV stars plan to evade El Paso County deputies didn’t go as planned.

Police arrested Rich Fretterd after they say he failed to show up to get an ankle monitor.

Authorities say they found him hiding at his daughter’s house.

Fretterd once appeared on the show “Prospectors” on the Weather Channel.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting two girls over the course of three years. He faces 49 counts of child sex assault.

He was out on bond when police arrested him.

