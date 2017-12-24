WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A crude oil tanker exploded in Weld County on Sunday. It ignited an old gas station in New Raymer.
Officials with the New Raymer-Stoneham Fire Protection District say the tanker was carrying 180 barrels of crude oil.
Ice from the overnight storm made it hard for firefighters to fight the flames because trucks and valves kept freezing.
It took 30 firefighters seven hours to fully extinguish the fire.
The driver of the tanker was severely burned and was airlifted to a Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley.
Officials say the old gas station was used as a storage facility for many oil field truckers.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.