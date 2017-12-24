By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – In the wake of Saturday’s quick-moving snow storm skies will be mostly clear across the state on Sunday.

Saturday’s heavy mountain snow forced the closure of I-70 and many northern mountain highways during the night. Heavy snow and wind gusts from 50 to 60 mph per hour produced horrible driving conditions for the first day of the weekend.

The Front Range and the Denver metro area was blanketed in the Saturday night snow as well.

A brief break from the moisture rolls in for Sunday with high pressure before another blast of snow moves into the state on Christmas Eve. This next round of snow will be a big blast for the mountains while providing just a few clouds for the Denver metro area Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. There are Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories in place for Sunday night into Monday for the northern and central mountains. Some spots may see 1 to 2 feet of snow!

For the Denver metro area Christmas Day will be chilly with partly cloudy skies. There should be a bit of warm up heading our way by Wednesday.

