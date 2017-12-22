VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – The lead singer of Metallica spread some holiday cheer in the Vail valley this week.

James Hetfield handed out Starbucks gift cards to police officers in Vail on Thursday.

Not to be left out… James also stopped by @VailPolice to #GiveGood with more #AWMH Starbucks gift cards! pic.twitter.com/1iBaMzoWCk — All Within My Hands (@AWMHFoundation) December 22, 2017

He also handed them out to firefighters, and they all posed for photos that were shared on Twitter.

James visited @VailFire to spread some holiday cheer with #AWMH Starbucks gift cards! #GiveGood pic.twitter.com/VRtMExYw3J — All Within My Hands (@AWMHFoundation) December 21, 2017

The generous act was made through Metallica’s new nonprofit foundation All Within My Hands. The foundation recently joined with Starbucks and partnered with another nonprofit called The Mission Continues, which “assists and empowers veterans adjusting to life at home to find purpose through community impact.” All Within My Hands also recently raised relief funds for victims of the recent Northern California wildfires.

One of the people posing with Hetfield in front of the fire truck is Ryan Sutter, a firefighter in Vail and former reality TV show star. Sutter, standing just to the right of Hetfield, starred on ABC show “The Bachelorette” and wound up marrying his co-star Trista.

The Sutters are Vail residents, and Hetfield also has a home in the Vail valley.