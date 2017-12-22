DENVER (CBS4)– A woman who stopped to help an injured teenager after she was struck by a car ultimately had to leave her job. Unfortunately, the victim did not survive the crash.

Police believe as many as two cars may have run over 18-year-old Dominique Amos as she was trying to cross the street at Leetsdale and Quebec on Thursday evening.

“I was just saying anything to comfort her. I told her not to leave yet… don’t,” said Averia Balderes who stopped to help the woman lying on the side of the street.

“You don’t have to know someone to help them. I don’t have much in this world but you can always give a hand.”

Balderes said as other cars drove around Amos, not stopping to check on her, she got out of her car and started CPR. She was eventually joined by another woman.

“If you see somebody hurt in the road, don’t drive off and leave them like that. People who did that should be ashamed of themselves, that’s someone’s daughter or sister,” said Balderes.

“We prayed for her, at least she heard that in the last moments, she heard someone cared,” said Balderes. “I’m sorry I couldn’t do more… I’m sorry I couldn’t save her.”

One of the cars that struck the woman stopped at the scene and the other stopped a short distance away. Police have not revealed details about what charges, if any, the driver or drivers may face. The collision is still under investigation.

“I don’t know who she is but I care about her. I’m sorry she’s gone.”

Balderes said that after she left the accident scene, she was covered in blood and shaking. She was scheduled to go to work but when she got there she wanted to go home. Her supervisor wanted her to stay and work and then the next day asked her to come in early but she resigned her position.