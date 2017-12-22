LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Drivers are moving along on Interstate 70 west of Denver once again Friday evening after some emergency construction work wrapped up just after 6 p.m.
Two eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed Friday morning at the Denver West exit in Lakewood. That’s right by Colorado Mills mall.
Construction crews are doing emergency bridge repair work, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
A vehicle collided with the bridge on Wednesday night and CDOT says the “work must be done today to prevent corrosion.”
The road work was completed about 6 p.m. Friday.