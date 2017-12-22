Filed Under:Bridge Repair, CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Mills, Denver West, I-70, Interstate 70, Local TV

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Drivers are moving along on Interstate 70 west of Denver once again Friday evening after some emergency construction work wrapped up just after 6 p.m.

i70 bridge work 5vo transfer frame 0 All Lanes Of I 70 Reopened After Emergency Bridge Repair

(credit: CBS)

Two eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed Friday morning at the Denver West exit in Lakewood. That’s right by Colorado Mills mall.

cdot pic of bridge damage All Lanes Of I 70 Reopened After Emergency Bridge Repair

(credit: CDOT)

Construction crews are doing emergency bridge repair work, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

A vehicle collided with the bridge on Wednesday night and CDOT says the “work must be done today to prevent corrosion.”

i70 bridge work 5vo transfer frame 588 All Lanes Of I 70 Reopened After Emergency Bridge Repair

Copter4 flew over the repair work (credit: CBS)

The road work was completed about 6 p.m. Friday.

