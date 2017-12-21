Filed Under:Deadly Hit & Run, Denver Police, Hit & Run, Leetsdale, Local TV, Quebec Street

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a deadly hit-and-run at Leetsdale and Quebec on Thursday evening.

Officers rushed to the intersection about 6 p.m. on reports of a auto-pedestrian collision.

When they arrived, one person had been rushed to the hospital. That person did not survive. The victim has not been identified.

What happened leading up to the collision is being investigated.

Leetsdale was closed in both directions during the investigation and cleanup.

Police did not release information about a suspect vehicle.

