GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Golden High School needs a new head coach for the boys basketball team. John Anderson resigned the position on Wednesday after 17 seasons with the team.
Ther Jefferson County School District said they received reports around Thanksgiving about Anderson and the way he treated players.
An investigation began earlier this month but Anderson decided it was time to step down.
There was no criminal investigation and Jeffco Schools says any improper behavior was not physical.
Anderson will continue teaching at Golden High School.