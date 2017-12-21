ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – With a below average start to the season, Aspen Skiing Co. employees are getting a helping hand in the form of meals.
Poor snow conditions mean plenty of seasonal workers aren’t making a paycheck until more terrain is opened on the resort.
On the day after Thanksgiving, the ski resort started feeding the unemployed workers dinner on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
More than 100 people are lining up for a meal, and they say it is a big help.
“The servers and bussers are actually the top management team. Everyone is pitching in to help,” said Jeff Hanle, director of public relations for Aspen Skiing Co.
The resort plans on Friday being the last meal they will need to serve but that may change if more snow doesn’t start falling.
Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.