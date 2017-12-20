EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4) – There’s a new after-school hangout opening up in Edgewater.
Early next year the Gold Crown Foundation will open its second Clubhouse with the intent of serving students in the Jefferson County school district, giving them a safe place to expand their educational endeavors in a state of the art invention workshop.
The new facility will have a recording studio, three-dimensional printers, engineering stations, hardware stations, sewing stations and more.
“It’s very individualized,” said Galen Shoe, the Clubhouse Coordinator. “No matter what they’re into, we try to find a way to build a project around that.”
Gold Crown’s current facility, the Gold Crown Field House in Lakewood, has 600 members with approximately 100 individual members attending each weekday. With the addition of their new Clubhouse in Edgewater, they hope to add at least 100 new Clubhouse members in 2018.
“It’s a game changer for a lot of our students,” said Jefferson Junior/Senior High School Assistant Principal Josh Shellard.
“I think a lot of times there’s an equality vs. equity issues in this area,” he added. “So I think for our kids it’s like, ‘there’s some belief in us and there are some opportunities that we can go further.’”
Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.