New Leader Of Colorado State Patrol Sworn InThe Colorado State Patrol has a new leader who says he has a plan to cut down on traffic-related deaths.

New Construction Project Will Make It Easier To Get Onto Pena BoulevardA new construction project in Denver will make it easier to get onto Pena Boulevard.

Finally, Snow! Put Those Winter Driving Skills To The TestDrivers hit the roads on Thursday morning with the first measurable snow in Denver since Oct. 9. That has the Colorado Department of Transportation reminding drivers to prepare for icy roads and slippery conditions.