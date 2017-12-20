JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The teenager who got trapped in an abandoned mine shaft earlier this month was reunited with his rescuers this week.

Crews from West Metro Fire Rescue, Golden Fire and Alpine Rescue worked together to pull him to safety on Dec. 7.

The 15-year-old fell 50 feet down the mine shaft in Golden and was trapped.

Crews pulled him to safety after an hours-long rescue effort.

The teen was climbing in the old mine shaft in the morning when his rope snapped and he fell about 60 feet down the deep hole off of West Colfax Avenue and Interstate 70. He was already 40 feet down when he fell, so rescuers had to bring him up from 100 feet below.

Also making the rescue more difficult, the hole did not go straight down, so crews had to maneuver their way through the uneven surface of the abandoned shaft.

The teen suffered a broken leg.

The rope the teen was using to rappel on the hogs back ridge in Golden was not the right type used for climbing.

Those taking part in the rescue said that the old mine shaft was previously covered but naturally opened this past spring.

Officials urge people not to explore old mine shafts for safety reasons.