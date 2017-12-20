Watch Live
DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is giving the green light to more electric vehicles on the road by installing more charging stations.

City officials cut the ribbon on a new charging station at 14th and Bannock, right on the street.

The spot is metered so drivers can only stay for two hours at a time, but it’s free to charge the vehicle.
“If we can get people into cleaner vehicles that’s an important thing, but one of things folks are worried about is ‘What if I run out of juice?’ How do we make this electric vehicle charging station infrastructure more available? We need to play a part in that,” said Director of Transportation & Mobility Crissy Fanganello.

The city plans to install 16 more charging stations this year. Colorado offers one of the best rebate programs in the nation for electric vehicles.

