DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is giving the green light to more electric vehicles on the road by installing more charging stations.
City officials cut the ribbon on a new charging station at 14th and Bannock, right on the street.
The spot is metered so drivers can only stay for two hours at a time, but it’s free to charge the vehicle.
“If we can get people into cleaner vehicles that’s an important thing, but one of things folks are worried about is ‘What if I run out of juice?’ How do we make this electric vehicle charging station infrastructure more available? We need to play a part in that,” said Director of Transportation & Mobility Crissy Fanganello.
The city plans to install 16 more charging stations this year. Colorado offers one of the best rebate programs in the nation for electric vehicles.