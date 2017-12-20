ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Imagine finding $10,000 on the ski slopes. Would you return it?
Without hesitation, Aspen Skiing Co. ski instructor Steve Schreiber did just that.
The man told the Aspen Times he had the cash with him in a money belt because he didn’t have a safe in his hotel room.
He apparently dropped the money clip while riding a ski lift.
The money belt was discovered near the AJAX lift.
Schreiber took the money to ski patrol safe keeping until the owner came looking for it.
In a random twist of fate, it turned out Schreiber knew the man who lost the money. Schreiber says he had actually talked with the man earlier in the morning.
You can file this under “Only in Aspen.”
