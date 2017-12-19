CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
DENVER (CBS4) – Families of military members who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country were treated to a special holiday ceremony on Tuesday.

Gold star families were joined by Governor John Hickenlooper at the State Capitol building.

Hickenlooper spoke saying this is a tough time for these families, and it’s important to remember their sacrifice this holiday season.

“This is a natural time for love and reflection, but I think it’s also got to be the most poignant reminder of loss and sacrifice,” said Hickenlooper.

The Colorado National Guard’s 101st Army Band and a color guard were on hand to perform for the families.

Christmas tree inside the Colorado State Capitol Building. (credit: CBS)

A tree decorated with pictures of loved ones who died during their service stands in the capitol.

