DENVER (CBS4)– Denver is considering another run at the Winter Olympics.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says an exploratory committee will consider whether Denver and Colorado should host the Winter Games in 2026.
Hancock told our partners at KOANewsradio three things need to be considered, “One, is it right for Denver and Colorado. Two, can we have it privately financed without the use of public funds. And thirdly, when we know that, when is the right time to do it.”
The group consists of 36 members, including former Broncos Quarterback Peyton Manning. Denver turned down the 1976 games.
KOANewsradio asked whether rejecting the games would hurt our chances with the International Olympic Committee and Hancock responded, “’76 is gone, it’s behind us.”