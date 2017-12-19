Watch Live
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Weld County Sheriff’s deputies caught the man accused of scamming a blind veteran out of thousands of dollars.

david michael garcia Contractor Accused Of Defrauding Blind Vet Caught

David Garcia (credit: Weld County Sheriff’s Office)

David Garcia was arrested on Monday following CBS4’s story on Friday.

Garcia posted a $10,000 bond and is no longer in jail.

blind man scammed 10pkg transfer frame 304 Contractor Accused Of Defrauding Blind Vet Caught

CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann interviews Vern & Joyce Sorensen. (credit: CBS)

Last December, Vern and Joyce Sorensen hired Garcia after he was recommended by remodeling company Home Wise to build a bedroom and bathroom in Sorensen’s home.

The couple says Garcia took advantage of their situation and left them with hardly any work done and thousands of dollars in debt.

A GoFundMe page has now been established for the couple.

