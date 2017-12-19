CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A seven-year-old cold case in Elbert County has been solved.

daniel pesch from elbertcoso 7 Year Old Cold Case Murder Solved

Daniel Pesch (credit: Elbert County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities arrested Daniel Pesch on Tuesday for the murder of Randy Wilson, a teacher of Kiowa High School.

cold case arrest 6vo transfer frame 0 7 Year Old Cold Case Murder Solved

Randy Wilson (credit: CBS)

Wilson was found murdered in a rural part of the county in 2010.

cold case arrest 6vo transfer frame 247 7 Year Old Cold Case Murder Solved

Investigators search scene of 2010 murder in Elbert County. (credit: CBS)

Investigators collected DNA evidence from the scene, but never knew who it belonged to.

cold case arrest 6vo transfer frame 133 7 Year Old Cold Case Murder Solved

(credit: CBS)

They have not detailed who Pesch is or a possible motive.

Pesch faces charges of murder and resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and trying to escape.

