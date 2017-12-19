ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A seven-year-old cold case in Elbert County has been solved.
Authorities arrested Daniel Pesch on Tuesday for the murder of Randy Wilson, a teacher of Kiowa High School.
Wilson was found murdered in a rural part of the county in 2010.
Investigators collected DNA evidence from the scene, but never knew who it belonged to.
They have not detailed who Pesch is or a possible motive.
Pesch faces charges of murder and resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and trying to escape.