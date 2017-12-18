By Raetta Holdman

DENVER (CBS4) – Heading into the final week of the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive for the Boys and Girls Clubs, the drive received a big donation of brand new bikes.

The nonprofit Wish For Wheels donated 25 bikes to the clubs, dropping them off at the Owens Club to be added to other donations.

The nonprofit worked with Four Seasons Heating, located in Wheat Ridge, to build and give the bikes.

“We coordinate the activities,” explained Chris Webster with Wish For Wheels. “We did a team building event with Four Seasons yesterday around building the bikes then identified a good donor organization.

“Since it was right before Christmas and the Boys and Girls Clubs are doing their annual toy drive, we reached out to them and Four Seasons was more than happy to donate to this cause.”

Wish For Wheels works year-round to donate new bikes and helmets to low-income children in grades kindergarten through second.

“Most adults remember getting their first bikes, it’s a real vivid memory,” Webster said. “For a lot of kids these days, they’re not getting that memory of a first bike. We’re hoping to create that memory.”

You can still donate to any participating King Soopers through Saturday.

