CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
Filed Under:Clarence Moses-El, Five Points, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4)Clarence Moses-El, the man who spent decades in prison for a rape he didn’t commit, has filed a civil lawsuit against the City and County of Denver.

He was released from prison in December 2015 after serving 28 years of his sentence for a 1987 conviction in a brutal rape.

After jurors acquitted Moses-El of rape in his second trail in November 2016, he emerged from court with hugs from friends and family.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“Enjoy this freedom, you really don’t know how much it means until it’s taken away, especially when it’s for something you didn’t do,” said Moses-El last year.

He was allowed to leave prison after another inmate wrote a letter to Moses-El saying he had a lot on his mind and then verbally confessed to the crime. But the Denver DA claims that inmate, LC Jackson, later recanted that confession.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

DNA might have been a crucial factor in the case, but that evidence was mistakenly thrown away by Denver police.

The victim’s identification of Moses-El as her attacker came after she previously gave three other men’s names. Moses-El was named after the woman emerged from a dream.

Clarence Moses-El on the day he was acquitted of rape (credit: CBS)

Clarence Moses-El on the day he was acquitted of rape (credit: CBS)

The lawsuit filed last week, claims the Moses-El’s civil rights were violated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch