DENVER (CBS4) – A family in Colorado will soon be reunited with their dog that got lost about 1,300 miles away.
The family was driving through Midland, Michigan for a vacation four months ago.
Their dog “Mollie” got loose and was never found… until Sunday night.
Someone spotted the big Malamute in their backyard.
The homeowner called animal control who trapped Mollie safely.
“She had a pattern, she had a route. So it was important to keep her feeling safe in that area, and sure enough she came out to do her route and that scent drew her in and she went on into that trap. So we’re really over the moon,” said Jenna Dunn, an animal control officer.
Mollie and her family will reunite soon.