By Libby Smith

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Most of us have a favorite holiday ornament, this year you can make your own.

“People come in and they get to work directly with me and my team making ornaments. It’s families, it’s couples, it’s individuals, whoever is really interested in seeing what’s involved in making an ornament,” said Corey Silverman, a glass artist.

LINK: Make Your Own Ornament Extravaganza

The Furnace: A Glassworks, a hot glass studio in Lakewood, is hosting a Make Your Own Ornament Extravaganza. Over several days in December, the team at The Furnace: A Glassworks will help you turn clear glass into a perfectly colored Christmas orb. The lesson is about sharing the craft.

“I definitely love that tradition. I love what we can do with it. I love sharing it with the public,” Silverman explained.

LINK: Mile High Holidays

In addition to the Make Your Own Ornament Extravaganza, The Furnace: A Glassworks offers glass working classes throughout the year.

Libby Smith is a Special Projects Producer at CBS4. If you have a story you’d like to tell CBS4 about, call 303-863-TIPS (8477) or visit the News Tips section.

