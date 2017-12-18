weld county, explosion, frederick, fort lupton, local tv
CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
Filed Under:Explosion, Fort Lupton, Frederick, Local TV, Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews are on scene of a reported explosion in the 7000 Block of Weld County Road 21.

That location is between Fort Lupton and Frederick.

Deputies say they arrived to find a trailer had exploded and was on fire.

weld county explosion vo transfer frame 883 Deputies Respond To Explosion In Weld County

Investigators say preliminary information suggests the explosion was not on a gas or oil site.

A 20-year-old man and a 70-year-old man were taken to the hospital. Both are reportedly in stable condition.

Details about what caused the explosion are not clear.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-444-3776.

Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.

Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch