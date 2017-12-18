WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews are on scene of a reported explosion in the 7000 Block of Weld County Road 21.

That location is between Fort Lupton and Frederick.

Deputies say they arrived to find a trailer had exploded and was on fire.

Investigators say preliminary information suggests the explosion was not on a gas or oil site.

A 20-year-old man and a 70-year-old man were taken to the hospital. Both are reportedly in stable condition.

Details about what caused the explosion are not clear.

