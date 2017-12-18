ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos aren’t sure who their quarterback is.
In the latest twist to the uncertainty that’s shrouded the position ever since Peyton Manning retired, coach Vance Joseph said Monday he wasn’t sure whether to name Brock Osweiler or Paxton Lynch his starter at Washington this weekend.
Trevor Siemian went on IR with a left shoulder injury he sustained at Indianapolis last week. Osweiler relieved him and led Denver to a 25-13 win with one of the best performances of his career.
That didn’t earn him the starting nod, however.
Joseph has said he’d like to see Lynch play some more over the last two weeks provided he’s sufficiently recovered from a sprained left ankle that left him sobbing on the sideline at Oakland last month in his only start this season.
He said Monday he needs to see Lynch at practice Wednesday before naming his starting QB.
By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer
VJ is an idiot if the man does you good you give him a second shot. and you don’t leave everybody hanging all week. If your going to play Lynch then say so. But they should no by now he is not smart enough to be an NFL QB
I don’t think VJ has any say so in the mater. He is just an yes man for elway.