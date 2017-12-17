DENVER (CBS4) – A suspected drunk driver led police on a 75-mile chase through three counties on Sunday, the Colorado State Patrol confirmed.

The CSP got a report of a possible drunk driver on Interstate 70 in Jefferson County a little before noon.

Troopers caught up to the brown and white vanas the female driver approached Clear Creek County.

“Attempts to contact her were not successful,” CSP public information officer Rob Madden told CBS4.

The woman refused to pull over but Madden said there was “no need for immediate intervention” because she was driving at relatively slow speeds.

The trooper called off the pursuit as the woman approached the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels.

A second trooper spotted her vehicle on the west side of the tunnel and began following her.

More than an hour after the initial call, troopers got the woman to stop in Summit County.

Madden couldn’t confirm how they got her to stop but said a CSP patrol unit was damaged.

The driver was taken into custody.

It was too early in the investigation for troopers to say whether the woman was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Madden said.