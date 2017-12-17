DENVER (CBS4) – The University of Denver hockey team fell Saturday night to Dartmouth College, 5-4, in a performance that drew harsh criticism from head coach Jim Montgomery.

“It’s hard to always do things the right way, especially when you want it to be easy” DU head coach Jim Montgomery told denverpioneers.com. “We have too many of us that want it to be easy.”

The Pioneers (10-4-4, 5-3-2-1) built a 3-0 lead after one period against the Big Green (3-8-1, 2-4-1) but gave up five consecutive goals.

DU had occupied the No.1 ranking in national polls most of this season but fell to the No.2 spot after two ties with Colorado College at Magness Arena a week ago. The team is sure to lose standing with the polls after this loss.

“People have to come back, everybody involved in the program, to see if we’re committed to playing the right way because we don’t play the right way,” Montgomery said. “It’s really embarrassing.”