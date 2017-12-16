GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Golden are appealing to the public after two days of searching has not revealed the whereabouts of an 87-year-old man.
James Mitchell was last seen leaving a bowling alley Wednesday night.
Mitchell is not believed to be in possession of any form of identification or a cell phone. Police were told he possibly suffers from dementia.
Mitchell’s vehicle was found near the intersection of 10th Street and Vasquez Street in Golden.
Mitchell is “possibly endangered” due to blood discovered in that vehicle.
“Police ask that you look in your backyard, sheds, or outbuildings for signs of Mr. Mitchell,” Golden Police Department stated in a Facebook post Friday after a “high coordinated, extensive and meticulous search” did not find him.
“The search area encompassed several miles of paths and trails, rugged hillsides and residential areas” and involved personnel from Golden PD, three area fire departments, and Alpine Search and Rescue.
Mitchell is described as 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and thinning gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue fleece vest, a red plaid short-sleeved shirt, khaki cargo pants, and black athletic shoes with Velcro closures.