KEENESBURG, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Weld County are investigating the death of a male found inside a burning car near Keenesburg early Saturday morning.
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle fire was first reported at 1:04 a.m. in the 27000 block of Highway 52.
The deceased male was found inside the vehicle. There was no word given about the cause of the fire or whether anything criminal appeared to have occurred in the incident, but WCSO did say a full investigation has been launched.
The man’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Weld County Coroner’s Office once he has been positively identity and family notified, WCSO said.