DU PIONEERS HOCKEY CONTEST: Enter for the chance to win a pair of DU Hockey tickets! (Enter To Win)
Filed Under:Keenesburg, Weld County Coroner's Office, Weld County Sheriff's Office

KEENESBURG, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Weld County are investigating the death of a male found inside a burning car near Keenesburg early Saturday morning.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle fire was first reported at 1:04 a.m. in the 27000 block of Highway 52.

The deceased male was found inside the vehicle. There was no word given about the cause of the fire or whether anything criminal appeared to have occurred in the incident, but WCSO did say a full investigation has been launched.

The man’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Weld County Coroner’s Office once he has been positively identity and family notified, WCSO said.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch