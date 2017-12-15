Watch Live
It's CBS4's Together 4 Colorado Toy Collection Day benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. Come see CBS4 Staff, along with folks from KBCO and KOA, at the King Soopers at Colorado and Yale between 4:30a.m. and 7 p.m.
Filed Under:Cherry Creek Mall, Delano Medina, Lake County, Leadville, Local TV

LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A man in Leadville faces 12 years in prison for mail theft, identity theft, bank fraud and being a felon in possession of firearms.

delano medina from dpd Man Sentenced For Mail, Identity Theft & Bank Fraud

Delano Medina (credit: Denver Police)

Delano Medina was also ordered to pay more than $157,000 in restitution to victims.

Prosecutors say after he wrote counterfeit checks in the victim’s names, he bought a firearm in Thornton with an identity he stole. He later used that firearm in a shooting in Denver.

“This case is a good reminder, especially during the holiday season, that people need to watch out for each other to stop potential theft of mail and other crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer. “If you see something suspicious, please report it.”

On Dec. 5, 2014, Medina was arrested at the Cherry Creek Mall when he tried to purchase a watch with fraudulent identification. Police later found his car had numerous items related to mail theft, check fraud, and identity theft.

