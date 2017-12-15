Watch Live
  • Live News KCNC-CBS4 News at 6 p.m.
    06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
It's CBS4's Together 4 Colorado Toy Collection Day benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. Come see CBS4 Staff, along with folks from KBCO and KOA, at the King Soopers at Colorado and Yale between 4:30a.m. and 7 p.m.
Filed Under:Hammers for Angels, Jefferson County, KBPI 107.9, Local TV, Schwettman Family, Westminster, Willie B

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 100 companies helped a family in Westminster that has been dealing with some difficult issues with their home.

hammers for angels 5vo transfer frame 0 Deserving Colorado Family Gets Remodeled Home

(credit: CBS)

The Hammers For Angels project was started in 2012 by KBPI’s Willie B, the host the station’s morning show.

hammers for angels 5vo transfer frame 246 Deserving Colorado Family Gets Remodeled Home

(credit: CBS)

He and dozens of crews worked non-stop for six days to remodel the Schwettman’s home. The crew unveiled the home on Friday.

hammers for angels 5vo transfer frame 306 Deserving Colorado Family Gets Remodeled Home

(credit: CBS)

They provided new appliances, floors, electrical and plumbing… not to mention three bedrooms and a new sewer line.

hammers for angels 5vo transfer frame 426 Deserving Colorado Family Gets Remodeled Home

(credit: CBS)

“My kids didn’t have a place to sleep. There was mold in the basement. We’ve had many leaks downstairs. It was just inoperable. We just used the laundry room, and that was about it,” said Cindy Schwettman.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Willie B also presented the family with a $1,000 check from American Financing to help with their mortgage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch