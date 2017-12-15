WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 100 companies helped a family in Westminster that has been dealing with some difficult issues with their home.
The Hammers For Angels project was started in 2012 by KBPI’s Willie B, the host the station’s morning show.
He and dozens of crews worked non-stop for six days to remodel the Schwettman’s home. The crew unveiled the home on Friday.
They provided new appliances, floors, electrical and plumbing… not to mention three bedrooms and a new sewer line.
“My kids didn’t have a place to sleep. There was mold in the basement. We’ve had many leaks downstairs. It was just inoperable. We just used the laundry room, and that was about it,” said Cindy Schwettman.
Willie B also presented the family with a $1,000 check from American Financing to help with their mortgage.